WASHINGTON — The state of Georgia will be getting more than $5.3 million for repairs due to flooding caused by heavy rain and damage from Hurricane Zeta. According to a news release from the White House, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will award $1.39 billion in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 42 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by a variety of storms, floods, wildfires and other events.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO