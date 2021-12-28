Reddings opening new auction house

In this market, you’d think a home like this would be worth even more. But I guess it’s a little out of the way. Zillow says Santa’s house at the North Pole, including his workshop, is now worth over $1 million. Guess we can just chalk it up to the crazy real estate market.
John Jaeger, MorningStar founder and CEO Ken Jaeger, Naomi Jaeger at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman) When is a retirement community more resort than assisted living? The answer: When Denver-based MorningStar Senior Living enters the picture. That was the consensus among the 150-plus guests who toured the six-story center during a red carpet grand opening.
Retailers are exploring new ways to join forces, and closed stores are creating new opportunities across the retail landscape. Plus, omnichannel approaches and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were the big winners at auction houses in 2021. Data:. 5M: Amount Target paid to open new store in former Kmart location in Lebanon,...
Comments / 0