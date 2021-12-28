Woman tips all employees at Logan McDonald's

LOGAN, Utah — You might have paid for the car behind you at a drive-through. The owner of a McDonald’s in Logan says it’s so common that a "pay-it-backward" chain will break out daily.

But on Christmas Eve, the employees were the recipients of an act of drive-through charity.

A woman ordered just a one-dollar soda, then asked to speak to the manager. She then told him she wanted to tip all the employees working there.

"I said, 'I have 20 total. Are you sure that you want to do that?' and she said, 'Yes, I'm 100% sure," said manager Kaden Monson.

"We have great people and we do take good care of them, but for a customer to come in and recognize them in such a way," franchise owner Bill Peterson said. "I was pretty touched by that, when she didn't even hesitate about the amount."

"Kind of made all of us tear up. Definitely a really good feeling to be appreciated after the past couple years," Monson added.

Maryann Lucio, one of the employees, made a small post on a local group page about the act of kindness.

"With the hopes that the person who donated could see it and see our gratitude about it, but also to let others in the valley know that there are still good people around," she said. "It really brightened our day and made it easier to work on Christmas Eve."

"People are OK, especially during all this time of crisis," Peterson added.