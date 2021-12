The end is near for Jimmy Garoppolo with the San Francisco 49ers. We just don’t know the expiration date. How long can coach Kyle Shanahan stick with Garoppolo? Probably until the 49ers (8-7) are eliminated from the playoffs. However, Garoppolo’s thumb injury has put his status for Week 17’s game against the Houston Texans into question. If the regular season ended today, the Niners would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but with two games left, that spot is tenuous at best.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO