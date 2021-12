United Airlines has spent the last few months shaking up its regional route network and operations. Recently, the airline has started to grow more vocal in explaining that the reason is a shortage of pilots at the regional level, which are not directly employed by United Airlines. Last week, United announced significant cuts at Washington-Dulles, while bulking up Newark. This weekend, United loaded that schedule, and the results indicate that United thinks the shortage will last for a while.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO