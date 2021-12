World War II veteran Steve Lewis, one of the last living “Buffalo Soldiers,” died on Tuesday at age 99 in Bradenton, Florida. According to The Associated Press, World War II veteran Steve Lewis was one of the last living members of the all-Black cavalry regiment. Manatee County NAACP chapter president Robert Powell said Lewis was in the hospital before his death. He did not know why Lewis died.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO