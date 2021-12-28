ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS | Day One of Sunkist Shootout

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Monday marked the first day of the Sunkist Shootout at St. Thomas More.

Here’s the scores from Day One:

Ascension Episcopal 50, Sacred Heart 44

Comeaux 55, Menard 46

Lafayette Christian 49, Barbe 37

Ellender 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 67

Southside 75, Riverside 33

St. Thomas More 70, Opelousas Catholic 32

Teurlings 68, St. John XXIII 49

