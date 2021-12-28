HIGHLIGHTS | Day One of Sunkist Shootout
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Monday marked the first day of the Sunkist Shootout at St. Thomas More.
Here’s the scores from Day One:
Ascension Episcopal 50, Sacred Heart 44
Comeaux 55, Menard 46
Lafayette Christian 49, Barbe 37
Ellender 82, St. Thomas Aquinas 67
Southside 75, Riverside 33
St. Thomas More 70, Opelousas Catholic 32
Teurlings 68, St. John XXIII 49
