The Kittson County Central Bearcat hockey team started off the 2021-2022 season with two wins against the Ely Timberwolves over Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 26 and 27. Friday night, the Bearcats won 6-4 and on Saturday night, they won 8-4. The Friday night game started off slow but started picking up speed in the second period because of a goal scored by Bearcats Tyler Hennen (unassisted) in the middle of the period. Ely scored 2 goals as well, and Izyk Strege finished off the period with a goal for the Bearcats, assisted by Hennen and Landon Sugden.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO