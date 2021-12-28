Officials search for Santa Rosa man who allegedly stabbed rideshare driver on Christmas Day

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A rideshare driver in Sonoma County was stabbed by their passenger on Christmas Day, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the driver picked up a passenger around 6 p.m. on Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa. When they got to their destination at the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, the passenger allegedly attacked the driver while in the back seat.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tristan Mathew Hardin.

Hardin allegedly stabbed the driver twice in the neck and once in the elbow. The sheriff’s office said he then got out of the car and left the area.

The driver took himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Hardin is a white man, 6 feet and 1 inch tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black mask, dark pants and may have had a red plaid jacket.

The sheriff’s office said he lives in Santa Rosa but frequently visits Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Windsor.

Detectives believe the attack was a random act of violence. Anyone who sees Hardin is advised to call 911 and to not approach him. For anyone who has information about his location, authorities say to call 707-565-2121.

