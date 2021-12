Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters earlier this month, and it's already managed to reach $1 billion at the box office. The big draw of the film has been the cameos from past Spider-Man stars ranging from actors who appeared in the Tobey Maguire-led films as well as the Andrew Garfield-led ones. In No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts a spell for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that would make everyone forget he's Spider-Man. However, it backfires, and instead brings people in from other universes who know Peter Parker is Spider-Man. However, that left some people confused about the mid-credits scene, which features Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom in the MCU, learning about its history. Since Spider-Man seemingly does not exist in Venom's reality, fans wondered why he was one of the people transported into the MCU's timeline. During a recent interview with Variety, writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna explain the character's presence in the film.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO