NHL

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Joins taxi squad

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Criscuolo was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Monday,...

FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Nelson added to COVID Protocol, Islanders vs. Red Wings postponed

Tuesday morning the New York Islanders announced a fifth post-winter break addition to their COVID Protocol list, as leading scorer Brock Nelson joined Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck on the list. Later in the day, the league officially announced that Wednesday’s scheduled game with the Detroit...
NHL
NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Added to taxi squad

The Ducks promoted Larsson to their taxi squad Monday. Larsson has played 20 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls, in which he has recorded seven assists. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: On taxi squad

Leschyshyn was recalled to the taxi squad Monday. Leschyshyn has appeared in 18 games for the Knights this season, so he should be in the mix to be elevated to the active roster if needed against the Kings on Tuesday. In those appearances, the 22-year-old North Carolina native notched one goal on 18 shots, three assists and 17 hits while averaging 12:00 of ice time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Sean Day: Joins taxi squad

Day was promoted from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Monday. Day has tallied 13 points in 19 AHL games this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. There's a chance that the 23-year-old defenseman could join the active roster for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Joins taxi squad

The Golden Knights added Miromanov to their taxi squad Monday. The winger, who has bounced between the AHL and NHL all season, has tallied one assist in four games with Vegas. He could get another NHL opportunity if any more Golden Knights regulars get COVID-19.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nicholas Merkley: Jumps up to taxi squad

Merkley was recalled to the Sharks' taxi squad Monday. Merkley has logged seven games for San Jose this season in which he garnered one goal, two assists and seven hits while averaging 12:46 of ice time. The 24-year-old Calgary native will be hard-pressed to break into the lineup with any consistency, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests moving forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Bumped to taxi squad

Thompson was called up to the taxi squad Monday. Thompson may be tasked with serving as the No. 2 behind Laurent Brossoit if Robin Lehner (lower body) is unavailable versus the Kings on Tuesday. In 19 minor-league clashes, the 24-year-old Thompson is 10-6-3 with a .929 save percentage but will be hard-pressed to see action at the NHL level.
NHL

