Dolly Parton has absolutely made the most out of the last two years. The 75-year-old superstar released her first fragrance in July 2021, she teamed up with bestselling author James Patterson to co-author a novel, Run, Rose, Run, about a young singer on the run, out this March, and she even wrote an album inspired by the novel. If that’s not enough, she also won her 11th Grammy award, released her first duet with country singer Reba McEntire, and most recently was named one of People Magazine’s 2021 People of the Year.

