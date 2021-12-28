UPDATE: Jet plane carrying 4 passengers crashes in neighborhood near El Cajon California

(Video Courtesy: Heather and Justin Coe)

UPDATE : Authorities say four people were on board the jet plane before it crashed on Monday night. No survivors were located following the crash. Their identities have not been released.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in a Southern California neighborhood received quite the shakeup after a small jet plane crashed Monday night.

The incident happened in unincorporated El Cajon, at about 7:15 p.m. located to the east of SR-67 and to the north of Interstate 8.

According to our Nexstar sister station in San Diego, first responders have not found any survivors who were on board the plane at this time.

The plane is described as going down in the middle of a street in a neighborhood.

In the video provided above, witnesses appear to hear a loud crash and explosion, and later notice a fire break out.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, the fire was extinguished shortly after the crash at around 9:00 p.m.

Few details are known about the plane or the crash, but sheriff’s officials say it was on the flight path to Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

Officials also say debris from the crash took down several power lines in the area causing power outages to more than 2,500 customers in the area, impacting the nearby communities of Lakeside, Bostonia, and Granite Hills.

Deputies say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will handle the crash investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

