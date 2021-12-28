ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Staffing shortage at El Paso’s 911 center leads to calls on hold, dispatcher burnout

By JC Navarrete
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTVtw_0dXCX4fv00

EL PASO, Texas-- 911 call centers across the country are short staffed and strained. That's the situation in El Paso, too. The volume of calls does not stop, but the ability to pick them up is becoming increasingly difficult.

A shortage of dispatchers in El Paso could be leaving many of you on hold.  ABC-7 spoke to one El Paso 911 dispatcher on the condition of anonymity, who said the shortage is leading to a dangerous situation.

“Are there enough dispatchers to take everybody’s calls right now? No there’s not, there’s not,” the dispatcher said.

The shortage means at any given point there may not be enough call takers to answer each call when they come in.

“It’s very dangerous if somebody is needing those life-saving instructions right from the start of the call or they are needing us to get the paramedics out there immediately. If we don’t have enough staffing, the call is getting put in a cue,” the dispatcher told ABC-7.

Ideally, each shift would have nine dispatchers, covering all sides of town - but when there are not enough call-takers, those remaining have to pick up the slack.

“El Paso is growing, you need more people at 911 to better serve the community. If everybody decided not show up to work, there is no one to answer your call,” the dispatcher told ABC-7.

ABC-7 filed an open records request with the city of El Paso and time cards were reviewed for all dispatchers for a eight-week period in the spring and summer. At its peak, the 911 center had 117 employees. A source told ABC-7 that it should be closer to 140. Overtime is also through the roof: In a span of eight pay periods, the data showed dispatchers worked an average of 135 hours per pay period - that's more than 50 hours of overtime per pay period.

"We try to work together to get relief - so somebody from the previous shift will come in to relieve that person, but that person ends up working 12, 13 hours. Mandatory shifts have resulted in dispatchers working three shifts in one day," the dispatcher said.

Around 31,000 calls went unanswered; when dispatchers can't get to your call, the system has to call you back. Being short-staffed means valuable seconds can quickly turn into minutes, where life-saving aid is left on hold.

El Paso Assistant Fire Chief Johnathan Killings doesn't deny there is a shortage of workers. The 911 emergency center has had to reach into other departments to fill the gap.

“We have a pool of trained of telecommunicators within the fire department that come out and and help on their days off. It puts a little bit of a strain back on the fire department. but it actually helps spread that impact a little bit further," Killings said.

This unit has never been tested as much as it was on August 3, 2019 - the day of the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The source told ABC-7 that she feels the 911 call center would not be prepared now if something like that happened again. The El Paso Fire Department disagrees.

"We would be able to do that again today if we called in off-duty call takers. We’d be able to fill those positions and be able to do that we also have cross trained individuals both on the fire and the PD (police department) side for dispatch and we can move them to 911 call taking,” Killings said.

The rate of people retiring is at 16% and training to become a dispatcher takes six months. The El Paso City Council has approved pay raises in hopes of retaining those already on the payroll. By comparison, a worker at a tele-communications call center may earn $20 per hour. Killings told ABC-7 that reinforcements are on the way.

"We have nine trainees that are currently on our training program and they are coming up. They are going to graduate next month. We also started 10 additional trainees into the program, so there is relief coming,” Killings said.

If you ever call 911 and are left on hold, officials say please don't hang up - as doing so will only put you in the back of the line.

The post Staffing shortage at El Paso’s 911 center leads to calls on hold, dispatcher burnout appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso health leaders use regional benchmarks in decisions over highly-sought infusion treatment

EL PASO, Texas– Due to a national shortage, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week that its regional infusion center in El Paso, as well as those in other cities in Texas, have exhausted the supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody that's effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The federal government The post El Paso health leaders use regional benchmarks in decisions over highly-sought infusion treatment appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was stabbed and wounded late Wednesday night in a central El Paso alleyway. The alley where the attack happened is located in the 3400 block of La Luz Avenue; it occurred around 9:15 p.m. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital, but first-responders said the injuries weren't The post Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

16-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed and two others were hurt in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police said the gunfire took place just before 12:30 a.m. at 4116 Duranzo Avenue. Police did not specify whether the 16-year-old was male or female. Police said a 42-year-old The post 16-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into east El Paso home for 2nd time in a year

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso home, located at the corner of the intersection of Saul Kleinfeld and Bell Tower drives, was struck by a car this week, bringing down a big chunk of backyard wall. According to homeowner Saul Chavez, this was the second time in a year that this has happened. The post Car crashes into east El Paso home for 2nd time in a year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Monday that the infusion center in El Paso - as well as those in Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio - have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody that's effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Due to a national shortage, the The post El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 63 El Paso Covid-19 deaths reported for the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday, marking a huge increase in coronavirus fatalities - although officials indicated some of the deaths, while confirmed last week, actually happened weeks ago. Officials said 62 of the 63 victims The post El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 wounded in gang-related shooting at Lower Valley convenience store

UPDATE: Police confirmed one victim from a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside the Circle K store in in the 5000 block of East Paisano Drive. Authorities didn't provide any information on the injured victim's condition nor did they indicate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. However, EPPD's Gang Unit was heading up the investigation - a The post 1 wounded in gang-related shooting at Lower Valley convenience store appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's decision to shorten the recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing pushback from El Paso's City-County Health Authority, who said Tuesday evening that the Borderland should continue to follow the CDC’s previous 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines. Dr. Hector The post El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Dispatcher#Call Center#Burnout#Police
KVIA ABC-7

Police investigate shooting at Lower Valley convenience store

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday afternoon that occurred outside a convenience store in the Lower Valley. Red police tape was erected around the parking lot at the Circle K store in the 5000 block of East Paisano Drive and a Crime Scene Unit was summoned to that The post Police investigate shooting at Lower Valley convenience store appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim assaulted in northeast El Paso shooting incident

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was assaulted Tuesday morning during a shots fired incident in a northeast El Paso neighborhood. Crimes Against Persons detectives were summoned to 11147 Redstone Cove around 10:20 a.m. Police said they were investigating what they described as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There was no immediate word The post Victim assaulted in northeast El Paso shooting incident appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were looking into the death of a baby on Christmas Day. A Crime Scene Unit was deployed Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of South Yarborough and a police spokesperson confirmed there was an ongoing investigation. Police said a cause of death hadn't yet been determined The post Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash shuts down I-10 eastbound near Eastlake in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound near Eastlake in El Paso were closed as of 11:30 a.m. Monday due to a traffic crash. Police said all motorists were being diverted off the highway at Exit 35 until further notice and added that there was a significant traffic backup. No additional details The post Crash shuts down I-10 eastbound near Eastlake in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Christmas Day crash with another vehicle in east El Paso. The deadly wreck happened at George Dieter and Rexter around 4:45 p.m. Traffic investigators were summoned to the scene to determine what led up to the crash, and officers closed off George Dieter, starting at The post Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas -- Days after a devastating fire at Tony’s Burrito House, a relative of the family that owns the business is now organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help employees and family members.  The building was considered a total loss after it caught fire at 2 a.m. on Saturday.  The fire was so large that The post Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

High wind topples tree onto car in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- High winds brought down a large tree onto a parked car in a northeast El Paso neighborhood on Friday afternoon, but there were no reports of injuries. It happened in the 5700 block of Miami Court, which is near Hondo Pass and Railroad drives. Police were at the site around 6 The post High wind topples tree onto car in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: Midnight Christmas Mass from El Paso’s St. Patrick Cathedral

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz hosted the Midnight Christmas Mass early Saturday morning from St. Patrick Cathedral. You can watch it in the video player above. On Friday evening, Bishop Seitz held a children's Christmas Eve Mass at the cathedral, which you can view in the video player below. The post WATCH: Midnight Christmas Mass from El Paso’s St. Patrick Cathedral appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bond set at $285k for El Paso daughter accused of stabbing mom, leading cops on Christmas Eve chase

UPDATE, Dec. 29: A daughter accused of stabbing her mother on Christmas Eve and then leading police on a chase along Interstate 10 in an SUV she stole from mom has been ordered held in the El Paso County jail on $285,000 bond. Judge Jon Joseph set the bond amount for 35-year-old Crystal Lynn Guillen The post Bond set at $285k for El Paso daughter accused of stabbing mom, leading cops on Christmas Eve chase appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite a slight decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, two top El Paso health experts tell ABC-7 it's still too early to know how the Omicron variant will impact the Borderland and agreed we could see a slight uptick in cases. Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ogechika Aloize with Sunset I.D. Care The post El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

50 firefighters battle major warehouse blaze in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A major building fire late Sunday night in an industrial area of central El Paso drew a massive response from firefighters. The warehouse blaze in the 1800 block of E. Mills was labeled a condition 4 fire by the El Paso Fire Department. That’s basically the Borderland’s equivalent of a 4-alarm The post 50 firefighters battle major warehouse blaze in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces lawmakers and residents clash over decision to rename street with federally recognized slur

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces lawmakers want to move forward with changing the name of a street which has a federally recognized slur, but multiple residents say they want to keep the name of the street the same. "I came across the street name and I frankly was floored," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, The post Las Cruces lawmakers and residents clash over decision to rename street with federally recognized slur appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy