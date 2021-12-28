DePaul tops Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Junior Rocco Mendoza had three assists to help lift Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Summit in the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. After a goalless first period, Seton Hall Prep (5-4-1) opened up their scoring with a goal by sophomore Daniel Kelly with assists from juniors Hudson Gorski and Owen Waivada before freshman Matt Smith expanded their lead off of assists by freshman Dylan Gibbs and Mendoza.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO