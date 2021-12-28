ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Montrose Police looking to identify male suspect in Christmas Eve burglary

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNbC7_0dXCW8sw00

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify a male suspected of burglarizing Charlie Golf One Pawn & Gun on Christmas Eve morning.

Photos provided by Montrose Police Department

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, the male (pictured above) was seen forcibly damaging protective containers and stealing several handguns before fleeing the area.

If you or anyone you know has information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s), you may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the free mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com.

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers would like to everyone that all persons of interest depicted in these photos are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KREX

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Montrose, CO
Montrose, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Police#Smartphone App#Weather#Free Mobile#P3tips Com#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
KREX

Christmas display still at Pig-a-sus Sanctuary until Jan. 5

MACK, Colo. (KREX) — The potbelly pig sanctuary has a lot to celebrate. It just marked 25 years of service as the only pig sanctuary in the country to work with a county-operated animal rescue. The sanctuary also claimed its first win in anything this year, placing first in Chesnick Realty’s Charity Lights competition and […]
MACK, CO
KREX

Colorado mountain county reimposes mask mandate

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A tourism-dependent area in Colorado’s mountains has reinstituted a mask mandate because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Starting Thursday, people will have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several ski resorts. In a press release, the county’s public health department said the decision […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy