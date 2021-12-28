Montrose Police looking to identify male suspect in Christmas Eve burglary

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify a male suspected of burglarizing Charlie Golf One Pawn & Gun on Christmas Eve morning.







Photos provided by Montrose Police Department

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, the male (pictured above) was seen forcibly damaging protective containers and stealing several handguns before fleeing the area.

If you or anyone you know has information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s), you may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the free mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com.

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers would like to everyone that all persons of interest depicted in these photos are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

