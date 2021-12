On Aug. 16, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Evan Phillips off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in what was a move mostly focused on building their pitching depth. The then-26-year-old was 1-3 with one save, a 7.26 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 49 games (one start) over parts of four seasons in the Majors at the time. Phillips made his 2021 debut with the Rays and converted a three-inning save to help provide their bullpen with needed rest but he was designated for assignment the day after.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO