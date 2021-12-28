Bergen Charter defeats Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Julian Caruso recorded a hat trick and two assists for Jackson Liberty in its 13-3 win against Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Quinn Daudelin and Ayden Georgiano produced two goals and four assists apiece and Adam Uliano delivered two goals and two assists for Jackson Liberty (5-2-1). Brian Ostrander supplied one goal and four assists, Josh Faiella managed one goal and three assists, Nick Campbell pitched in with one goal and two assists, Gerard Cerino had the team’s other goal and James Georges posted three assists in the victory.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO