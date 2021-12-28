ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

Bergen Charter defeats Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
 2 days ago
Corey Moss scored 19 points as Bergen Charter defeated Palisades Park 64-19 in first round of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. Isaiah Saune added 16 points and four steals. Isaiah Rodriguez had...

NJ.com

Kearny tops Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys basketball recap

Kasper Szymczak tallied 15 points, six assists and two steals as Kearny defeated Thomas Edison Energy Charter 88-46 in Kearny. Shamar Bailey added 15 points and three steals. Juelz Hernandez had 14 points and three steals. William Medina had nine points and five assists. William Mullins added seven rebounds. Robert...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Zach Evenchick (14) and Jayson Levy (13) combined for 27 points as Millburn edged out Oratory 51-48 in Summit. Millburn (3-2) used a big final quarter to come away with the win as it trailed 38-34 at the end of the third. Three-pointers played a key role too as Millburn made eight while Oratory (3-2) had none.
MILLBURN, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Hackensack defeats Ramsey - Girls basketball recap

Jessica Spezzafera’s 19 points and a big fourth-quarter helped Hackensack defeat Ramsey 51-48 on the final day of the Wayne Valley Holiday Classic round-robin in Wayne. Trailing by three going into the fourth, Hackensack (2-2) outscored Ramsey 20-14 to capture the victory. Free throws made a big difference too as Hackensack had 16 and Ramsey made eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington over Hillsborough: Girls basketball recap

Sophomore forward Morgan Matthews scored 20 points as Pennington defeated Hillsborough, 55-48, in the final of the John Molinelli Tournament at Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Matthews was named the tournament MVP. Freshman Izzie Augustine, who scored 12 points, was selected to the all-tournament team for the winners. Sophomore Morgan Kotch...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Mendham - Boys basketball

Marco Restelli tallied 20 points with four three pointers to go along with five rebounds and two steals as Morris Catholic defeated Mendham 50-36 in the final of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament at Delbarton High School. Luca Tepedino added 14 points and three rebounds. Michelangelo Oberti had seven rebounds.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame defeats Buena - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier led the way for Notre Dame with 16 points as it defeated Buena 70-34 in the consolation game of the Irish Classic in Lawrenceville. Donovan Cottrell added 13 points. Jake Croce had 12 points. Carter Louderback had 10 points. JJ Gonzalez led the way for Buena (2-3) with...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington defeats Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap

Christian Naylor tallied 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as Northern Burlington defeated Haddon Township 43-36 in Columbus. Drew Wyers scored 10 points to go along with. six rebounds, with Logan Gonzalez adding eight points and eight rebounds. Timothy Sheehan and Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (2-2) with eight...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township defeats Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter filled the stat sheet in Freehold Township’s 64-42 win over Newark Academy in Freehold as he finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Chase Clarke also accounted for 18 points while Brendan Oliver had 13. Josh Ibarreta played a key role in securing the victory...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty over Freehold Borough - Boys ice hockey recap

Julian Caruso recorded a hat trick and two assists for Jackson Liberty in its 13-3 win against Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Quinn Daudelin and Ayden Georgiano produced two goals and four assists apiece and Adam Uliano delivered two goals and two assists for Jackson Liberty (5-2-1). Brian Ostrander supplied one goal and four assists, Josh Faiella managed one goal and three assists, Nick Campbell pitched in with one goal and two assists, Gerard Cerino had the team’s other goal and James Georges posted three assists in the victory.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny and Newton tie - Boys ice hockey recap

Kearny-North Arlington-Secacus and Newton-Lenape Valley combined for 10 goals, but the two teams played to a 5-5 tie on Wednesday at Secaucus Ice Rink. Rafael Campo scored at the third period buzzer off assists from Matt Golon and Aiden Stamm for Kearny. Newton’s Brayden Dabrowski scored with 2:15 to go...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

