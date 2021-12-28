ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I-70 crash case: 3 months of time served for Aguilera-Mederos before sentencing

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadly semi-truck crash happened April 25,...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Held In Denver, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year Sentence

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Prosecutor asks judge to ‘reconsider’ 110-year sentence for trucker

A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has asked the judge to “reconsider” the truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence over the fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office led the state’s case against the 26-year-old driver, filed a motion on Friday asking the court to set a hearing to reconsider the lengthy sentence.DA King cited the wishes of the victims’ family members as well as the court’s power to reconsider the state’s sentencing requirements when dealing with a case of “unusual and extenuating circumstances”.Aguilera-Mederos, then aged 23, was driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Why truckers are rebelling over 110-year sentence for crash driver who killed four

It’s been more than two years since a fireball traffic accident left four people dead in Colorado, but the tragedy has taken another turn as the man convicted of causing the crash was told he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old Cuban immigrant who said he moved to the US to provide a better life for his family, said the crash unfolded in April 2019 when his brakes failed, sending his truck plowing into dozens of cars and causing a 28-car pile-up.The truck driver was slapped with 27 charges and sentenced to 110...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Colorado DA Will Seek Reduced Sentence For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos After National Outrage

A Colorado truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years behind bars may get his sentence reduced after national outrage about the case. A Colorado district attorney from the office that prosecuted the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos will ask for a new prison term of 20 to 30 years. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King told reporters on Monday that the case was "exceptional" and requires "an exceptional process.”
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in I-70 crash

An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for vehicular homicide in an explosive accident at the base of a Colorado mountain highway that killed four people in 2019. More than 4.5 million people...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Millions Sign Petition Seeking Clemency For Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Sentenced To 110 Years In Fiery, Fatal Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many in the South Florida community are reacting after a Colorado judge sentenced a Cuban migrant on Monday to 110 years in prison for what they believe was not his fault and millions have signed an online petition seeking clemency or commutation. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, is a truck driver was convicted in October of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The “huge sentence” is raising more than just eyebrows and many Cubans in South Florida who know Aguilera-Mederos say he does not deserve it. That it was...
MIAMI, FL
clarindaherald.com

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Millions sign petition to lessen 110-year sentence for trucker in fatal Colorado crash. More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Sentence was justified in the fatal I-70 semitrailer crash

Rogel Aguilera-Medero deserves every bit of the 110-year sentence he was handed. He intentionally sped through the Colorado mountains for hours, continued to drive after he stopped to confirm his brakes had failed, barreled downhill crowded I-70 knowing he had failed brakes, and continued for nearly 4 miles on a flat road without rolling to a stop on the shoulder or taking one of at least four available exits.
PUBLIC SAFETY

