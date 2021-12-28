I-70 crash case: 3 months of time served for Aguilera-Mederos before sentencing

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains.
Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69.
Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
