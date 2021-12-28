Opinion: Excellence in leadership begins with excellence in the workforce

Most entrepreneurs and executives approach thought leadership as if they are playing a game leap-frog—jumping from publication to publication, blog to social, taking any and all opportunities that present themselves regardless of topic, outlet, or timing. We reach for the stars and try to get the biggest and best outlets to publish their work immediately. But the final impact of this approach has proven to be quite low—it is a scattershot strategy and your work will fail to make an impact.

