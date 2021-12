After encountering an old colleague of Eddie Brock’s, Team Venom is back on the move. But who can they trust? And what is the Absent Throne?. Venom #3 continues to build upon the mythology of Venom in interesting ways, not only by playing off of what came before, but also by showing us little peeks between the lines of what we know to be true about the character. Bryan Hitch gets to go wild with some epic flashback sequences showing the Symbiotes crushing their opposition across time and space. However, the most compelling sequences are the ones set in modern day, in which these larger-than-life characters are experiencing very relatable and human emotions.

