'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video Thursday shows the brutal beating of a 75-year-old man on the Upper West Side. A man is seen on surveillance video punching the victim from behind and knocking him to the ground. It happened Dec. 20 at what appears to be the lobby of a bank on West 72nd Street. The suspect allegedly kicked the man’s head and stomped on him before taking off. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to his eye. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO