Public Safety

'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonna Cave, sister of Rosanne Boyland, who died during the January 6th...

www.msnbc.com

Laist.com

'She Died In My Arms': Family Of 14-Year-Old Killed By LAPD Shares Account Of Her Death And Demands Transparency

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Valentina Orellana-Peralta's favorite color was pink. The 14-year-old dreamed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Police Didn't Help Teen Girl After Burlington Coat Factory Shooting, Family Says

The police paid no mind to the teenage girl struck by a stray bullet in the fatal shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory ... at least according to her family. Ben Crump is representing the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl who was hiding in a dressing room when a bullet from a cop's AR-15 fatally struck her in the chest, and he just shared her family's harrowing account of what went down in the store,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ayman Mohyeldin
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PETS
#After Death
Radar Online.com

29-Year-Old Son Suspected Of Shooting Parents Christmas Morning, Family's Mob Ties Revealed

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding fanatic, has reportedly been arrested and charged with shooting his parents Christmas morning. According to The Daily Mail, Dino allegedly shot his 65-year-old father, Rocco Tomassetti, and his mother, Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti, around 10am Christmas morning at their 8,751-square foot Long Island mansion. Dino then reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Says Twin Daughters Are Missing, Baby Mama Abbey Wilson Fires Back At Kidnapping Accusations

Joe Francis claims his twin daughters have been missing for nearly two weeks and that his baby mama is nowhere to be found, but she is telling a different story. According to alleged legal documents, the 7-year-old girls' mother – 33-year-old Abbey Wilson – has been ignoring court orders to let Joe see their children in Mexico, where the 48-year-old Girls Gone Wild founder has a massive estate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: 75-Year-Old Man Attacked From Behind Inside Upper West Side Bank Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video Thursday shows the brutal beating of a 75-year-old man on the Upper West Side. A man is seen on surveillance video punching the victim from behind and knocking him to the ground. It happened Dec. 20 at what appears to be the lobby of a bank on West 72nd Street. The suspect allegedly kicked the man’s head and stomped on him before taking off. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to his eye. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

