The CW has released photos for "What Lies Beneath", the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois. The series is set to return for said second season on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. We don't yet have an episode synopsis for "What Lies Beneath" but thanks to the recently released trailer for the season, we have a solid idea of what to expect. Season 1 of Superman & Lois ended with Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) saving the world from his evil half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) and also saw the arrival of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the alternative universe daughter of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Season 2 is poised to deal with the fallout of both of those things — as well as introduce a new challenge.

