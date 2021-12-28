Arnold cruises past Port St. Joe in opening round Christmas tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys basketball team cruised past Port St. Joe 61-22 Monday night to advance to the second round of the Visit PCB Marlins Christmas Classic.

The Marlins improved to 5-7 and will take on Cookeville in the second round on Tuesday, December 28, at Surfside Middle school at 1:00 p.m.

The Tiger Sharks fall to 2-3 and will face Pleasant Grove at Surfside Tuesday, December 28, at 11:30 a.m.

