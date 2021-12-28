ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Arnold cruises past Port St. Joe in opening round Christmas tournament

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n914r_0dXCUc0x00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys basketball team cruised past Port St. Joe 61-22 Monday night to advance to the second round of the Visit PCB Marlins Christmas Classic.

The Marlins improved to 5-7 and will take on Cookeville in the second round on Tuesday, December 28, at Surfside Middle school at 1:00 p.m.

The Tiger Sharks fall to 2-3 and will face Pleasant Grove at Surfside Tuesday, December 28, at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

North Bay Haven hands Bozeman first loss of season

LYNN HAVEN. Fla (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team rolled past Bozeman 79-52, handing the Bucks their first loss of the season. The Buccaneers improve to 8-1 on the season and will face Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the second day of the Mosley Christmas Classic, Tuesday, December 28, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Port Saint Joe, FL
Sports
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Bay County man on a mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Weeks after tornadoes devastated areas in multiple states, a local man is on a mission to help. Bay County’s Ivan Ross said he felt compelled to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes earlier this month. “I was talking to my wife about it and I was like, ‘We’ve gotta […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team ends Mosley’s six-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team ended Mosley’s six-game win streak, defeating the Dolphins 71-62 in overtime on Thursday night. The Tornadoes improve to 6-5 on the season and will face Jordan Christian Prep on Monday, December 27. The Dolphins fall to 7-4 and will face Bolles on Monday, December 27.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Tiger#Boys Basketball#Shark#Marlins#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Most viewed local weather stories of 2021 include catastrophic weather, tropical systems, an alligator attack and more

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – This year brought more active weather to the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf Coast, including severe storms producing damage, extensive rainfall with flooding, tropical storms, major hurricane and attacking alligators. While there were big weather headlines, there were also stories of hope and survival from areas devastated by natural disasters. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Mosley alum Ezra Gray projected in fifth-round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray was projected as a fifth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a mock draft by HBCU Gameday. The three-time All-American and All-SWAC running back has racked up 1,875 yards on the ground and 256 receiving yards in his four seasons […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) – Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “You know, I think everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement […]
NHL
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 12-27-2021

This should be enough for more widespread light showers, andPoPs reflect this, with a 20% slight chance noted west of aAlbany-Perry-Valdosta line, moving northwest from the NatureCoast in the morning into Southeast AL during the afternoon.Despite the noticeably humid air mass, there are no thunderconcerns given the lack of instability. Morning lows willbe around 60 […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

NYE Beach Ball Drop returns after pandemic to ring in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Ring in 2022, beach style! After being sidelined due to the pandemic last year, the Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is back on. The event will feature live entertainment, fireworks, a kids ball drop with 10,000 inflatable beach balls, and the main event— the giant beach ball […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCPD Sergeant passes after battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Police Sergeant passed on Christmas Day after a valiant battle with cancer. The police department announced Sgt. Darby Gay’s death on Saturday. He joined the police department in 2008 and served in many different areas of the department. Back in May, former Panama City Police Chief, Scott […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man accused of molesting 13-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old Panama City man used Snapchat to meet and then molest a 13-year-old girl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Eliseo Lopez Hernandez was arrested this week. The victim told investigators that she met Lopez on Snapchat in September and that he came to her house. She went […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

How to keep a New Year’s resolution

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the new year fast approaching, many are coming up with their 2022 New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s eating better or saving money, some say resolutions are a fun way to try and better yourself. Hitting the gym is one of the most common resolutions, but also one of the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy