Both Baylor Basketball teams keep their spots in the top-10

By Eric Kelly
 2 days ago

WACO, TX — After the two teams combined to play just one game during the week of the Christmas, both the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams stayed put within the top-10 of the latest AP Top 25.

Scott Drew and company rolled past Alcorn State 94-57, to keep their undefeated record on the season, and their No. 1 ranking in the top 25.

Meanwhile, Nicki Collen’s team had the week off, and remained at No. 10 with a 9-2 record.

Both teams will be back in action this week. The men will host Northwestern State on December 28 in its final game before conference play, and the women will host North Texas on December 29 in a game that the Bears added after COVID issues within the Houston Basketball program forced the previously scheduled game to be canceled.

