Immigration

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys

By JANIE HAR - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the U.S....

www.timesdaily.com

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys. A San Francisco Bay Area health clinic founded four decades ago to screen refugees from Southeast Asia is part of the U.S. effort to resettle tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Most of the technicians, nurses and assistants at the TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, are also immigrants and former refugees themselves. Some arrived from Vietnam after the war while others chose to migrate. They know the shock of starting over in a new country where they don't know the language. They are eager to welcome Afghan people to America and help them adjust.
