ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movies Like Moneyball You Definitely Need To See

By Liam Gaughan
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade after its release, "Moneyball" remains one of the best sports films of the 21st century. A story centered on a general manager who analyzes...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sandra Bullock Ascends Netflix Throne as ‘The Unforgivable’ Becomes Her Second Film in All-Time Top 10

Sandra Bullock — arguably Netflix’s first true in-house movie star — has cemented her status as its brightest. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project joins her milestone 2018 film “Birdbox” in the all-time ranking, making her the first actress with two entries on the list. Netflix said “The Unforgivable” has been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date (a number that will likely increase as it approaches the 28 day mark, a key number in the company’s projections for viewership, which are not currently verified by outside parties). She...
MOVIES
/Film

Movies Like The Shawshank Redemption You Really Need To See

"The Shawshank Redemption" is one of the greatest films of all time, and while the film was critically embraced upon its initial release in 1994, it has continued to bring in fans in the years following its release. "The Shawshank Redemption" is a novelty in that it wasn't initially a box office success, and famously lost the Academy Award for best picture to the wildly successful "Forrest Gump." However, the film soon became a top video rental and launched a new generation of fans at the dawn of the internet era.
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the movies you’ll want to see in theaters over the holidays

If there is one thing for certain, it’s that this year’s holiday season has way more options for movies to see in theaters than in 2020. Part of the reason is that some films were held up due to the pandemic, but now that it’s slightly safer to be out in public, there are so many reasons to take a trip to the local theater and see one (or a few!) great movies that will likely be nominated for Oscar awards next year.
MOVIES
imdb.com

20 Overlooked Indie Movies from 2021 You Need to See

As we head into the final days of 2021, it’s safe to assume most moviegoers have seen or at least heard of Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” and Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” It’s the same story every year: Awards season raises the profile of a handful of key titles, while dozens of lower-profile titles get left behind without much buzz. Let’s change that. The year in indie film was a strong one, and there are so many overlooked gems to catch up on this season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Beane
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Bennett Miller
Portsmouth Times

HIGHLY encourage you to go see this movie

As I said last week we were gearing up for SPIDERMAN!!!! However, don’t expect a spoiler-filled review. I can’t do that to you! I will mention how this film starts and you won’t get much else this week. I will tell you now you’ll have fun. This is the third film in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man films.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Tiger King Producers Sued Over Use Of Ace Ventura 2 Clips

The Tiger King changed his passion for glory, and now the producers of his docuseries will have to have the eye of the tiger. Netflix and Goode Films, LLC were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit in California Central District Court on Monday; they'll have to rise up to the challenge of their rival, Morgan Creek Entertainment, which alleges that copyrighted film clips were used for promotional purposes in the popular, messy 2020 docuseries, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness." The show concerns the strange, egocentric world of big cat breeding, the wild criminal underworld adjacent to it, and the bizarre cast of...
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

The 10 Best Murder-Mystery Movies for When You Need a Good Thrill

Now that the temperatures have dropped, staying in for a movie night sounds much more appealing than braving the cold and leaving the house. (And with the Omicron variant spreading, why would you want to?) After a cuffing season of cutesy rom-coms and Christmas movies on repeat, I don't know...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Guardian writers pick their favourite hidden gems from the year including a jumpy supernatural thriller and a tender queer romance. Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a preteen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blonde wife,
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Statistics#Oakland Athletics#Gm
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Tom Hanks Has a New Movie Streaming Now, and You Might Not Have Realized It

Tom Hanks has a brand new movie streaming right now, and fans of the beloved actor might not have even realized it. The film is titled Finch, and in it Hanks plays Finch Weinberg, a robotics engineer who is one of the only survivors of cataclysmic massive solar flare that destroyed the ozone layer. This has left the Earth essentially inhabitable due to unpredictable weather and extreme heat.
MOVIES
AL.com

Denzel Washington’s 10 best movies ranked

Denzel Washington turns 67 today. The Oscar-winner’s films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of the greatest actors of all time. His newest film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (directed by Joel Coen; co-starring Frances McDormand) is playing in limited theaters not and hits Apple TV+ Jan. 14, 2022. Washington directed the film “A Journal for Jordan” starring Michael B. Jordan, now playing in theaters.
MOVIES
The Independent

22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
MOVIES
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Don’t Look Up is now on Netflix

Don’t Look Up, the new comedy movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, is now streaming on Netflix. Adam McKay wrote and directed the feature, about astronomers who discover an asteroid is heading to Earth. Unlike other disaster action movies, though, these scientists struggle to make everyone...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most unique superhero movie on Netflix ASAP

Marvel and DC dominate the superhero genre, which means the two brands also dominate Hollywood. The past two decades have seen Disney and Warner Bros. mine their print libraries to bring some of the most beloved and iconic superheroes to life on the big screen. But not all superhero stories...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy