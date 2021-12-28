ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search and rescue dog Juno found safe after going missing for six days

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe female German Shorthaired Pointer was spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen. A search and rescue dog has been found safe and sound after going missing for almost a week in a wooded area outside Norwich. Juno, a search dog...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search and rescue team look for own missing dog which ‘vanished’ during walk

For the past two years, Juno, a German short-haired pointer, has been a key member of a search and rescue team helping to find missing people across Norfolk.But now, Juno’s owner, Ian Danks, is appealing for the public’s help in finding her.The five-and-a-half year old trained search and rescue animal went missing near Norwich on 21 December, and Mr Danks fears his treasured family pet may have even been stolen.Mr Danks had been walking Juno with his family in Fritton Wood at around 10am when she darted ahead.The dog then entered an area of the woods Mr Dank said was...
PETS
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Annan man

A body believed to be missing man James Turner has been discovered, Police Scotland said.The 45-year-old, from Annan, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon and officers had been appealing for help to track him down after his “completely out of character” disappearance.A body was found on land near Langholm near the English border at approximately 11.35am and police say there are no suspicious circumstances.Officers had urged the public to look out for Mr Turner near rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots both in the Annan area, and the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire where he was known to have connections.The body is yet to be formally identified but police have informed the family of Mr Turner and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Widower calls on health boards to ban insulin pump over fears it killed husbandFamily pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 11-year-old who died in Boxing Day crashNumber of Covid patients in hospital in England at highest level since February
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Search And Rescue Dog#People Search#German#Fritton Wood#Norlsar
The Independent

Body found in search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.The force said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed although formal identification has yet to take place.While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this developmentMet PoliceA tweet sent from the Czech foreign minister suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Jakub...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kxnet.com

Missing woman found, safe

A woman missing since Thursday in the Watford City area, has been found and is safe. The Mandaree Volunteer Fire Department posted the update on its Facebook page around midnight. Bonita Casarez, 37, apparently left Watford City on foot around 3:00 a.m., Thursday, and was last seen heading south on...
WATFORD CITY, ND
wfla.com

Spring Hill man found in Georgia after going missing on Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a 77-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Day was found safe overnight in another state. A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for the man after deputies said he drove away from his home on Kirkland Avenue and failed to return home. According to deputies, the man suffers from dementia.
GEORGIA STATE
theadvocate.com

Missing toddler found safe 70 miles from home 2 days after statewide alert issued, officials say

A toddler reported missing from the East Feliciana Parish town of Slaughter earlier this week was found safe two days later about 70 miles from home, officials said. The two-year-old was reportedly taken to a camp — that is, a weekend getaway — roughly an hour-and-a-half away in Belle River with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, Louisiana State Police announced in a news release late Tuesday night.
SLAUGHTER, LA
Eyewitness News

Missing Glastonbury teen found safe

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police have found a 15-year-old girl that was, at one point, missing. Investigators said the teen left home on Dec. 19 and never returned. She was located on Tuesday and is safe. Glastonbury Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
actionnewsnow.com

Butte Search & Rescue joins search for missing skier

OROVILLE, Calif. - A team from Butte County Search & Rescue is on their way to help find a skier who's been missing in the Sierra since Christmas Day. They are on their way to Northstar Ski Resort to support the Placer County crews that have been searching for Rory Angelotta since Saturday. Friends reported him missing after he failed to show up for Christmas dinner. At one point crews called off the search due to harsh weather.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
wfirnews.com

Missing girl with schizophrenia found safe

UDPATE: JADE MCCARTY has been located and is safe. Previous: A woman who requires daily medication for schizophrenia disappeared and the public is being asked to help locate her. 28-year-old Jade McCarty was last seen walking Friday morning around 2 am on Rt. 11 near the One9 Fuel Stop and truck wash before the Troutville turnabout at exit 150. If you have any information please contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
1230 ESPN

Missing Colorado Dog Found And Rescued From A 150 Foot Cliff

A cute little dog that was lost for about two weeks has been found and rescued from a pretty scary predicament that she got herself into. Thanks to the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement Team who spotted the dog up on a cliff about 150 feet high, the dog was brought down to safety after a long two weeks or so of surviving alone in the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
runningmagazine.ca

Florida runner found after going missing during 100-miler

On Sunday morning, Brevard County police arrived at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary in Titusville, Fla., 60 kilometres east of Orlando, in search of a missing man who participated in the Ancient Oaks 100-mile endurance run. Earl Blewett, a 57-year-old professor at Oklahoma State University, disappeared on Saturday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDAM-TV

Missing Hattiesburg man found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who was reported missing Monday has been found safe. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, John Lucas Pannel, 45, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Pannel was reported missing after he was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy