The Michigan Wolverines have the luxury of having two of the best edge rushers in all of college football: Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The two of them have been in opponents’ backfields all year long generating quarterback pressures with ease. Hutchinson has 14 sacks on the year and broke the regular season sack record at Michigan. Ojabo isn’t too far behind with 11 sacks on the year. The Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart knows it will be a tough test to handle these two.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO