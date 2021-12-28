ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Cools off in loss vs. Jazz

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson finished Monday's 110-104 loss to the Jazz with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Keldon Johnson Quietly Leads NBA In 3-Point Percentage

The San Antonio Spurs are in a transition period. They saw a lot of veterans depart from the team from last season, as LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay all moved on at some point during the 2020-21 NBA season or in the offseason. With so many...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keldon Johnson
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Spurs#Fg
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
FanSided

Ricky Rubio injury: 3 replacements Cavaliers must pursue

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without guard Ricky Rubio for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Rubio suffered the scary injury in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, in which the Cavaliers lost, 108-104. Cleveland never recovered from losing their veteran point guard.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy