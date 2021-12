With the omicron wave washing over the NBA, the Spurs understand there are no sure things when it comes to who will be in their locker room each night. “It could be morning and your whole team is there, and then by night, half the team is gone,” Spurs guard Tre Jones said of the roster chaos the league’s increased COVID-19 testing can cause. “It’s definitely a weird time.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO