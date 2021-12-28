Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Makes three grabs

Lindsay rushed 13 times for 36 yards in Monday night's 20-3 win over the Saints. Lindsay made his first appearance since Week 12 and matched Duke Johnson for Miami's team lead in carries. Although neither tailback found much room to run versus a tough Saints front seven, Lindsay only managed three yards fewer than Johnson, who exploded for over 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last weekend. Despite competing with Myles Gaskin for snaps as well, Lindsay's immediate involvement in his return is an encouraging sign for his usage ahead of Week 17's matchup versus the Titans, even if the Dolphins still rely on a committee approach barring one of their tailbacks emerging as the hot hand.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO