Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Makes three grabs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gesicki caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Monday night's 20-3 win over the Saints. Gesicki trailed only...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
Jaylen Waddle
NBC Sports

How Saints' loss to Dolphins impacts 49ers, NFC playoff picture

Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Alvin Kamara, Christian Wilkins get into skirmish over stolen towel (Video)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara didn’t take too kindly to Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stealing his towel after a third-down stop. The New Orleans Saints came into Monday Night Football against the surging Miami Dolphins with something to prove. With a roster depleted by COVID, Sean Payton’s team still wasn’t about to go down without a fight. But running back Alvin Kamara might’ve had just a bit too much fight.
Yardbarker

Dolphins Make NFL History To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Miami Dolphins were a mess only two months ago. The team got off to a 1-7 start and was riding a seven-game losing streak. Deshaun Watson rumors swirled around the organization and that meant Tua Tagovailoa‘s future was in doubt. Everything has since changed as the Dolphins are...
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Phillip Lindsay: Makes return to backfield

Lindsay rushed 13 times for 36 yards in Monday night's 20-3 win over the Saints. Lindsay made his first appearance since Week 12 and matched Duke Johnson for Miami's team lead in carries. Although neither tailback found much room to run versus a tough Saints front seven, Lindsay only managed three yards fewer than Johnson, who exploded for over 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last weekend. Despite competing with Myles Gaskin for snaps as well, Lindsay's immediate involvement in his return is an encouraging sign for his usage ahead of Week 17's matchup versus the Titans, even if the Dolphins still rely on a committee approach barring one of their tailbacks emerging as the hot hand.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Makes one big play vs. Saints

Hollins secured one of two targets for 40 yards during Monday's 20-3 win over the Saints. Hollins made the most of his limited opportunities on offense, recording his second play of more than 35 yards this season. That said, Hollins has played less than 20 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games, with only four targets in that span. He can be left off the fantasy radar in most formats for Week 17's matchup at Tennessee.
