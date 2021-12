LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern is action-packed from New Year’s Eve and the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will remain on the mild side until we reach the end of the weekend. Some of us could flirt with record high temperatures during this time as well. To see numbers come in like that for this time of year isn’t a good thing when you recall how cold we should be around here. Temps on the final day of 2021 make a run deep into the 60s with a scattering of showers and storms.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO