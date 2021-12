MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to significant demand for at-home rapid testing, Walgreens announced Tuesday that they will place a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products to meet customer demands. Walgreens says they have seen an increase in demand for rapid over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and are working with their suppliers to make sure customers have access to self-test kits through the holiday, according to a release. Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions. “We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this...

