ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS: Report stolen property as income, unless you return it the same year

By Lee Hedgepeth
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCIdl_0dXCOSvJ00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An image circulating on social media purports to show an IRS guideline asking taxpayers to report the value of any property they have stolen each year as income.

The guideline is real.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

The Internal Revenue Service’s Publication 17, available on the agency’s website , contains a section on stolen property that may leave readers scratching their heads.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the guideline states.

The issue of reporting illicit income to the government has raised questions before — even in the nation’s highest court.

In a 1927 case called United States v. Sullivan, the US Supreme Court considered whether prosecuting criminals for evading taxes on illegal income violated the Fifth Amendment, the provision of the Constitution that protects against self-incrimination.

The Birmingham roots of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

In that case, a South Carolina bootlegger challenged his conviction on federal charges on the grounds that he could not be required to incriminate himself by declaring illegal income.

In a unanimous opinion , Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. rejected that argument.

Nearly a century later, that court opinion still stands. Since then, many criminals have been convicted for tax evasion in a similar manner, including Al Capone in 1931.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
MassLive.com

IRS reminds tax payers that income from illegal activities, including ‘dealing illegal drugs’ and stolen property, must be included on forms

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Cdc#The Us Supreme Court#Wiat#Covid
KDHL AM 920

The IRS Expects Criminals To Report This One Thing On Their Income Taxes

I guess I shouldn't be surprised by anything anymore, but a friend of mine recently posted a document from the IRS that had me second-guessing that what I was looking at was real. Well after some online sleuthing, it was confirmed that what I was looking at was indeed a real document from the IRS. The document lists "other sources" of income that may need to be reported on your 2021 taxes, one of those items listed was stolen items, meaning that criminals are expected to input into their taxes the fair market value of the items stolen in 2021 unless they returned them.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Why do Americans need to report ‘illegal activities’ to the IRS?

THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is issuing a guideline urging Americans to report "illegal activities" to the agency. The agency first released the information on their website telling taxpayers that they must report property they have stolen as income among other requirements. Why do Americans need to report 'illegal activities'...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Millions of tax returns, tax refunds remain unprocessed: Can you file 2021 taxes this spring if the IRS owes you money?

IRS sending out unemployment tax refunds to thousands before Christmas. Why is the IRS still catching up on a massive backlog of tax refunds? That question has thousands wondering when payments will finally arrive from the Internal Revenue Service. Lawmakers are putting pressure on the agency demanding answers for the delays ahead of the 2022 tax filing season.
INCOME TAX
Hutch Post

IRS sends important letters on Child Tax Credit, COVID relief payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it will issue information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients starting in December and to recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments at the end of January. Using this information when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing.
INCOME TAX
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy