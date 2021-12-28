ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Terry Rozier rips himself following Hornets’ easy win vs. Rockets

By Jerry Donatien
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Charlotte Hornets steamrolled past the Houston Rockets, 123-99 on Monday. It was the Hornets’ first game back at Spectrum Center in two weeks after going 2-4 on their west coast road trip. It was a much-needed win and they definitely got a boost from their home fans....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Yardbarker

Hornets Blitz Rockets in Dominating Return Home to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There's no place like home. After a long and challenging six-game road swing, the Charlotte Hornets briefly returned home to Spectrum Center on Monday night and defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-99. "I thought we grew as a group on the road," Hornets head coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference. "Through the highs and the lows of the road trip, we grew as a unit. We just knew that if we could come back home with some momentum, this is going to be a home-friendly environment for us moving forward. After tonight, [we have] 28 home games. You can feel the energy in the city, in the building. It's starting to move, there's a great momentum and our guys are feeding off of it. You can feel it from the start. I give our fans a ton of credit. I give our organization a ton of credit. Obviously, we've got to go on the road now so we've got to carry that with us."
NBA
nsjonline.com

Six Hornets reach double figures in 123-99 win over Rockets

CHARLOTTE — Leading the Hornets with 27 points, Terry Rozier connected on seven of his 12 3-point attempts on Monday night as the Hornets cruised to a 123-99 victory over Houston in their first home game since Dec. 10. Charlotte’s 24-point win was its largest margin of victory this...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle

Shorthanded Rockets get stung by Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rockets might have been in trouble before the opening tip when it was more notable who was not playing than who was. Meet the Vipers night did not go well. The Rockets’ issues, however, were not uncharacteristic any more than they were unexpected. Facing the...
NBA
carolinablitz.com

Home is Where the Heart Is: Observations from the Hornets Win Over the Rockets

It had been 17 long days since the Hornets last played at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte has been a much better team at home versus on the road and it showed last night in a payback game vs the Houston Rockets. Charlotte previously lost to the Rockets in overtime in Houston, but the Hornets led early and led often in a dominant 123-99 win versus an inferior opponent. It was the type of game the Hornets needed with two of their key players (Miles Bridges and PJ Washington) out due to covid health and safety protocols. The NBA just changed their health and safety guidelines, shortening the isolation periods for players who test positive down to six days from what has been the customary 10 —provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards, so it is likely that Miles and PJ could return this week against the Suns on Sunday. Here are some observations from the Hornets win over the Rockets.
NBA
Morganton News Herald

Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

CHARLOTTE — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win. Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high...
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Terry Rozier leads Hornets past Pacers

Terry Rozier poured in 35 points, including a hot stretch late in the game, as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 116-108 on Wednesday night at Indianapolis. Three times in the last six minutes when the Pacers made runs, Rozier answered with jumpers. His 3-pointer stretched the edge to 111-103 with 2:33 to play. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Hornets Handle Rockets Back at Home

Playing at home for the first time in 17 days, the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of a depleted Houston Rockets squad to notch a 123-99 win on Monday night at Spectrum Center. The victory came a little over 24 hours after the Hornets learned that both Miles Bridges and PJ...
NBA
At The Hive

Rozier, Hornets hang on on first-half lead, take down Pacers 116-108

The Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Indiana Pacers tonight, 116-108. It was a team effort for both sides, but the Hornets were able to cling on to their first-half lead, despite Indiana’s second-half surge. It was a tale of two halves in Indiana. The Hornets dominated the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hornets guard Terry Rozier keeps it real on relationship with LaMelo Ball on and off the court

Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have now won three straight games after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 116-108. The Hornets kept a mean stiff arm of a lead through most of the game. The Pacers did cut the lead down to four points, but Rozier and Ball continued to make huge plays down the stretch. Those two were on fire all night long. They combined for 56 points, including 35 points from Rozier. It’s safe to say that the “slump” he was in during the first quarter of season is now gone.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy