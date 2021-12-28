H.S. Football Champions Tab: The Journey to Title No. 12: SCA's Season Recap

Does Alabama football have the biggest chance to win a championship?. The College Football Playoff is right around the corner, and four teams are fighting to end the year at the top of the college football world. Alabama football is the top team, but each team has a reason to believe they can win it all. Alabama has already beaten Georgia, but the Bulldogs were at the top of college football for most of the year. Michigan has a stout defense, and Cincinnati is the only undefeated team in the College Football Playoff.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO