PHOENIX — Monday night’s 114-113 loss for the Phoenix Suns to the Memphis Grizzlies was much more than a rally coming up short. It had been quite the 36 hours for Phoenix, seeing head coach Monty Williams, center Deandre Ayton and forward Jae Crowder go into health and safety protocols. In a month where the league has been ravaged by COVID-19’s omicron variant, it was the Suns’ first case of having players out because of it, and they honestly played like it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO