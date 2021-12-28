ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By GEORGIA NICOLS
 2 days ago

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions...

SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

The winter solstice on December 21 kicks off a new season, as well as the Sun's ingress into Capricorn. But although we haven't technically hit winter yet, you're likely already feeling its effects. As we move into the darker and colder time of the year, we'll need guidance to navigate through the energetic fog and haze — hence the importance of a seasonal tarot pull for your sun sign to know what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/24/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Saturn/Uranus squares signal pivotal moments when history changes direction. It's not always easy to tell if you're in the front of the line or the back. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A situation that's had you stumped suddenly makes sense. You see the...
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 27

The very end of this year brings signs of relief, as Jupiter — planet of growth and luck — enters mystical and compassionate Pisces on Tuesday night. Jupiter in Pisces, which lasts until April, invites you to believe in magic, to rekindle your faith in others, and to trust that in spite of everything you’ve seen and experienced, a better world is possible. This is an opportunity to heal from the feelings of alienation that have troubled you lately, to find connection and meaning in your life once more.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What March's Worm Moon Will Mean For Every Zodiac Sign

Every month's full moon is unique in what it brings into your life. There's a new one every month (and on rare occasions, sometimes two), each with a story to tell, a meaning behind its name, and its own special way to affect you. With the way the universe works, though, each moon has a different effect for each zodiac sign, and it's all about understanding the stars, the spirits, and how they all work together. March's moon is called the worm moon, and here's everything you need to know about it for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 22-28

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may become a more audacious storyteller in 2022. You could ripen your ability to express the core truths about your life with entertaining narratives. Bonus: The experiences that come your way will provide raw material for you to become even more interesting than you already are. Now study these words by storyteller Ruth Sawyer: "To be a good storyteller, one must be gloriously alive. It is not possible to kindle fresh fires from burned-out embers. The best of the traditional storytellers are those who live close to the heart of things — to the earth, sea, wind and weather. They have known solitude, silence. They have been given unbroken time in which to feel deeply, to reach constantly for understanding."
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Capricorn season: Check out what your horoscope says about you

It’s time to say, “fare-the-well” (and for some, “good riddance!”) to 2021. Winter has ‘officially’ arrived with the sun in the sign of Capricorn. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesWe now are charged with focusing on grounding, producing and finishing up loose ends as the year comes to an end. This Earth sign is driven by success and the upholder of tradition. This is the time of year we not only focus on completion but how we desire to design the architecture of our lives in the New Year ahead. Venus really has something...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: December 26 to January 1, 2022

Happy New Year! Things are about to get a whole lot brighter when Jupiter—planet of expansion, growth and opportunity—enters its home sign of Pisces on the 28th. We got a brief preview of this transit from May 13 to July 28, 2021, and now we get to bask in the good vibes for good (or at least until May!). After spending the last two years with Jupiter in diligent Capricorn and skeptical Aquarius, this shift brings us a much-needed dose of optimism. As a Jupiter in Pisces herself, Lady Gaga will tell you, this transit is going to be “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique.” This week’s horoscopes dive into what Jupiter in Pisces means for your sign!
YOGA
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
pacificsun.com

Free Will Astrology

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may become a more audacious storyteller in 2022. You could ripen your ability to express the core truths about your life with entertaining narratives. Bonus: The experiences that come your way will provide raw material for you to become even more interesting than you already are. Now study these words by storyteller Ruth Sawyer: “To be a good storyteller, one must be gloriously alive. It is not possible to kindle fresh fires from burned-out embers. The best of the traditional storytellers are those who live close to the heart of things—to the earth, sea, wind and weather. They have known solitude, silence. They have been given unbroken time in which to feel deeply, to reach constantly for understanding.”
LIFESTYLE
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Dec. 15, 2021: Don Johnson, make sure your decisions count

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Dockery, 40; Adam Brody, 42; Julie Taymor, 69; Don Johnson, 72. Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you’ll come up with a plan that combines what makes you happy, a change of lifestyle, and heading in a direction that has meaning and brings you peace of mind. Make sure your decisions count and that they encourage you to live life your way and to maintain the integrity and feel-good mindset that promote a better future. Your numbers are 2, 13, 20, 26, 33, 42, 45.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE
horoscope.com

December 2021 New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius Horoscopes

The last new moon of the year hits on Friday, December 3 at 11:43pm PT (or during the wee hours of Saturday, if you’re on eastern time) in the party hard and happy-go-lucky sign of Sagittarius. While new moons are often thought of as the quietest phase of the lunar cycle, this one happens to fall on a solar eclipse. So, it’s here to grab our attention by bringing exciting new beginnings that spin us in a totally new direction (but perhaps one we’ve known has been waiting for us all along).
LIFESTYLE
E! News

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and...
LIFESTYLE

