AAA: Gas prices end year on higher note

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are three cents...

www.newsitem.com

Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
money.com

Gas Prices Will Soon Drop Below $3 a Gallon: Government Forecast

Relief is finally on the way for drivers who are sick of rising gas prices. This year's surge in prices at the pump appears to have finally come to an end, and a new government report predicts that gas prices will dip well below $3 in the new year. The...
CBS DFW

Texas Has Cheapest Gas Price Average In US, AAA Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, the association said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 21. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago" The post Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Rogersville Review

AAA: Gas Prices Keep Dropping as Omicron Pressures Oil Prices Lower

Tennessee Gas Price average declined three cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.00 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high – set back in October. “Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though...
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa.; Crude Prices Up and Down

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.548 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.402 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.521. The average in Venango County is $3.599.
2 On Your Side

AAA: National average gas price continues to drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas continues to decline; however, drivers in the Buffalo area won't see any changes at the pump this week. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.31. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.22.
iheart.com

POLL QUESTION: Will gas prices drop?

After a year of surging gas prices, the new year may finally bring some relief for Americans. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) is projecting a modest decrease in the average gas price for 2022, based on increased crude oil production. Of course, it could be argued that gas...
WSJM

Gas Prices Expected To Rise

The price of gas is about to jump for the first time in nearly two months. GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick DeHaan is expecting a price jump in the next two days in west Michigan. “Stations usually decrease their price a few cents a day along with competition until prices get to a point when they’re losing money,” says DeHaan. “That’s when prices suddenly jump 30 to 40 cents a gallon.”
fox5dc.com

Gas price predictions for 2022

Gas prices have been a big topic of conversation this year. Experts are predicting prices will fall in the new year, but it might not be as soon as you'd hope for. FOX's Rebekah Castor has the details.
click orlando

Florida gas prices continue to drop as year-end holidays approach

ORLANDO, Fla. – New numbers released overnight show gas prices are on the way down. According to AAA, prices in Florida are averaging $3.23 per gallon, down about 3 cents from last week and 12 cents since Thanksgiving. The price is also lower than the national average, which is now $3.31 a gallon.
theapopkavoice.com

AAA: Florida gas prices down 12 cents after Thanksgiving

Florida gas prices continue to gradually decline as 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays. (Click here to view AAA's Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast.) Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. The state average has declined 12 cents per...
Hampshire Review

Gas prices slide, but still high at holiday

BOSTON — Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, says GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform in the U.S. The national average on Christmas is projected to decline...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Will Gas Prices Keep Going Up In 2022? Here’s What One Expert Says

For most Americans, gas prices have risen by over a dollar a gallon in less than a year. So what do industry experts think lies ahead for consumers in 2022?. Some analysts go so far as to predict that prices in '22 could rise to the $4 a gallon mark unless the Biden administration makes drastic changes in their energy policies, which are highly unlikely.
Westerly Sun

AAA Northeast: Gas prices in R.I. unchanged heading into Christmas holiday

PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have dropped by 4 cents over the past month, but wavering crude oil prices and an increase in consumer demand could push prices upward even further in the coming weeks. A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline...
whbc.com

AAA: Stark Average Gas Price Dips Below $2.90

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in Stark County are just a hair below $2.90 a gallon on average here on Friday morning. AAA puts the average price at $2.89.6. That’s a significant drop from prices in the 3.30s a month or two ago, and it’s...
