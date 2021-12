Among the Buckeyes’ Power 5-leading six defensive touchdowns during the 2021 season, sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman didn’t exactly expect to make the one he recorded. Against Akron Sept. 25, Zips redshirt sophomore quarterback DJ Irons slung a pass to freshman tight end Tristian Brank, who bobbled the throw at the left hash. Right behind the receiver came Hickman, crashing to make a tackle but instead coming up with the first pick-six of his career of which he said was one of his favorite moments of the season.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO