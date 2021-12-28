Fitch Says a Third of Rated Chinese Developers Would Face Cash Crunch in a Scenario Where Sales Fall by 30%

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease. China's ruling Communist Party is pressing entrepreneurs to make the country a “technology superpower” that doesn’t need the United States or other foreign suppliers. The aim is to develop Chinese creators of computer, energy, medical and other technologies that can generate wealth and global influence. That is prompting fear the world might decouple, or split into markets with incompatible standards and products, which would hurt innovation. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, are launching ventures to develop processor chips. Analysts say they are unlikely to be competitive in global markets if they detach from the global supply chain for components and technology, a goal no other country is pursuing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO