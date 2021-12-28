County Officials Remind Citizens of Proper Recycling Etiquette

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant is taking safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19 this holiday weekend. While the Olney office is now closed for the next several days until Monday, January 3rd, 2022, the TB&H Office will offer coronavirus first and second dose vaccinations that Monday evening, January 3rd, from 4:00 to 6:00, with no appointments needed for the walk-in clinic. The Office will have its next booster shot clinic on Thursday, January 6th, with both morning and afternoon appointments needed. For more, call the TB&H Office at 392-6241 on or after January 3rd for more information or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.

OLNEY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO