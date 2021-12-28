ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Officials Remind Citizens of Proper Recycling Etiquette

 2 days ago

Clinton County designated as a Broadband Ready community

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Clinton County is now designated an official "Broadband Ready Community" by the state. The certification means it's taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband investment. The Broadband Ready Communities Progam was created to encourage state-wide broadband development. The state has now certified 18 communities as...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
kmrskkok.com

Reminders of Properly Dealing with Snow from City Manager

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill told the KMRS Community Connection that he’s already fielded some calls from residents whose neighbors have been piling snow on their property. Hill offered a reminder of snow etiquette – and ordinances:. “You have to keep your snow on your own property,” said...
MORRIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Recycling, trash requirements for Dakota County businesses in 2022

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, all Dakota County businesses will be required to label each recycling and trash container located indoors and outdoors in accordance to Dakota County Ordinance 110. Businesses can order labels for free from Dakota County. All labels must be easily visible and be replaced if they become...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
akronnewsreporter.com

Commissioners adopt county budget

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, December 21. Pastor Pete Tel from Bethel Union Church opened with a prayer, followed with the “Pledge of Allegiance.”. Gene Perry then talked to the commissioners about building permit fees and asked if the health care tax was passed by the...
WKRN

Newsmaker: Christmas tree recycle in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you live in Wilson County there is an easy, sustainable way for you to get rid of your Christmas tree this year. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on where residents can recycle their Christmas trees.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

How To Properly Dispose Of Christmas Trees Around Sacramento County

If you are already taking down this year's Christmas tree, here is what you should know in order to properly dispose of it: Sacramento's recycling guidelines allow for residents to place trees in the street for pickup, as part of the city's Leaf Season service. The program runs through February 6th, but city leaders advise against blocking drains. For those without street access, free Christmas tree drop-off events are available. They're at the North Area Recovery Station, the Kiefer Landfill, Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, Sacramento Recycling-and-Transfer Station, and the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena in Folsom. All trees should be clean of lights, tinsel, stands, nails and decorations. Flocked trees, though, will be accepted.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
LOCAL HEALTH OFFICES REMINDERS

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant is taking safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19 this holiday weekend. While the Olney office is now closed for the next several days until Monday, January 3rd, 2022, the TB&H Office will offer coronavirus first and second dose vaccinations that Monday evening, January 3rd, from 4:00 to 6:00, with no appointments needed for the walk-in clinic. The Office will have its next booster shot clinic on Thursday, January 6th, with both morning and afternoon appointments needed. For more, call the TB&H Office at 392-6241 on or after January 3rd for more information or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
OLNEY, IL
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Reminds Residents ﻿About Christmas Tree Recycling

Culver City’s Public Works Environmental Programs and Operations Division would like to remind you to please consider how you and your family can Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle in your home this holiday season. Trees will be collected at no charge. Prepare your tree for collection by removing all plastic...
CULVER CITY, CA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health Reminders During Holidays

Delaware County Public Health is encouraging everyone to be safe as we head into the holidays – as we are very much still in a pandemic. Coordinator Krystle DeShaw says COVID is having a big impact on hospitals, including Regional Medical Center in Manchester. DeShaw says there are a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
thesunpapers.com

County animal shelter finds home for longest resident

The Gloucester County Animal Shelter has had a successful year with its fundraising events and the many adoptions it has facilitated, including that of its longest resident. Angel, a 5-year-old Dogo Argentino, was at the shelter for 189 days. “When pets, like our longest resident Angel, finally find their forever...
