County Officials Remind Citizens of Proper Recycling Etiquette

If you are already taking down this year's Christmas tree, here is what you should know in order to properly dispose of it: Sacramento's recycling guidelines allow for residents to place trees in the street for pickup, as part of the city's Leaf Season service. The program runs through February 6th, but city leaders advise against blocking drains. For those without street access, free Christmas tree drop-off events are available. They're at the North Area Recovery Station, the Kiefer Landfill, Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, Sacramento Recycling-and-Transfer Station, and the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena in Folsom. All trees should be clean of lights, tinsel, stands, nails and decorations. Flocked trees, though, will be accepted.
