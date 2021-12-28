ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
Kasper Simontaival
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Austria on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 World Juniors game

After a wild opening victory against Czechia, Team Canada will look to keep the momentum going against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships. The Canadians didn't get off to the start they wanted to and were trailing by two early on against the Czechs, but a historic performance by Owen Power and multi-point outings from Cole Perfetti and Mason McTavish helped propel Canada to a 6-3 victory. Power became the first defenseman in World Juniors history to score a hat trick for Team Canada in the tournament.
HOCKEY
Blue Seat

Around the Farm: Kalle Vaisanen with goal in Finland rout

Kalle Vaisanen got his first goal of the 2022 World Cup in Finland’s 7-1 rout over Austria. Finland improved to 2-0, with the big win giving them a goal differential advantage over Canada in Group A. Canada, with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand, have Austria today, so that can change. Team USA gets Switzerland today as they look to keep pace with Sweden in Group B.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Czechia forfeits World Juniors game vs. Finland due to positive COVID-19 test

EDMONTON — A second game in as many days was forfeited Wednesday at the world junior men’s hockey championship because of COVID-19. Finland’s game against Czechia, scheduled to start at noon local time at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, was abruptly called off in the morning because a Czech player tested positive for the virus.
HOCKEY
stanleycupofchowder.com

World Juniors Days 4-7 GAMETHREAD

As we enter the home stretch, things could get very fluid very quickly, so please don’t get mad at me if a game suddenly...y’know, doesn’t happen. Anyway, starting things off is the struggling Czechs versus Finland, who has been cruising through this tournament with ease. A highly digestible game at 2pm to open things up!
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

OHL to reinstate Canadiens pick Logan Mallioux on Saturday

TORONTO (AP) — Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated to the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 because of an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Return of NHL taxi squads creates domino effect in minors

Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. “It’s wonderful to see,” the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association said. “It’s great...
NHL
WKBN

Penguins’ game on Friday postponed

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins game in Ottawa against the Senators on Friday has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
NHL
Finland
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Hughes lifts Devils over Sabres 4-3 to snap 6-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and two assists to help the New Jersey Devils end their six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Hughes’ sixth goal of the season gave New Jersey a 3-2...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kuznetsov scores late goal, Capitals beat Predators 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Kuznetsov converted on a crafty wrist shot from a tight angle to help...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres game scheduled for Jan. 8 in Montreal postponed

The NHL has postponed several games in Canadian cities, including the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Sabres have not played in Montreal in almost two years. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more details:
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his second start since being activated off the COVID-19 list.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Finland’s Big Win Over Austria at 2022 WJC

Team Finland defeated Team Austria 7-1 on day two of the 2022 World Juniors on Monday afternoon. Viewed broadly, the game was much better than their opening bout against the Germans, and while not perfect, they got the job done in convincing fashion. Finland Laying Off the Throttle. For the...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Canucks beat Ducks in OT for 7th straight win under Boudreau

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks remain unbeaten with Bruce Boudreau behind the bench. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Boudreau was brought in.
NHL

