Video Released in LAPD Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl at Store

By Matt Taylor
 2 days ago
Los Angeles authorities on Monday released video connected to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta at a Burlington store. The teenager, who was born...

