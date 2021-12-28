Video Released in LAPD Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl at Store

CARSON (CBSLA) – A woman was injured in a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Carson Wednesday.
Deputies were sent about 1 p.m. to a residence in the area of East Dominguez Street and South Prospect Avenue on a family disturbance call and a person armed with a knife and a gun prior to the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said when deputies arrived, they set up a containment of the location and asked for the occupants to exit the residence.
The suspect, described a Black woman in 20’s, exited the residence with two family members. She was armed with a knife in one hand and a firearm in the other. The female suspect refused to comply with commands to drop the weapons and, at one point, pointed the firearm at deputies, officials said.
A deputy-involved shooting occurred at that point.
The woman was struck several times. She was transported to a local hospital where she is in fair condition.
No deputies or other civilians were injured during the incident.
Both the firearm and the knife were recovered at the scene.
Comments / 0