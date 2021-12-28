ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Officials to discuss reducing healthcare workers quarantine, isolation period amid staffing shortages

By Nikki Schenfeld
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e81ov_0dXCKAQJ00

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii is concerned about staffing shortages and a potential COVID-19 hospital surge with the omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
cbslocal.com

‘We’re Losing The War’: As Pandemic Surges, Healthcare Workers Call On Top Management To Make A Change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale. In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YubaNet

CDC Releases Updated Healthcare Worker Isolation and Quarantine Guidance to Prepare for Anticipated Increase in Omicron Cases

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant, and consistent with current understanding of the disease trajectory, CDC is releasing updated guidance for isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers, decreasing their isolation time after infection with COVID-19. Additionally, CDC is releasing an update to guidance for contingency and crisis management in the setting of significant healthcare worker shortages. These updates provide healthcare facilities with the strategies to limit the effects of staff shortages caused by COVID-19 on patient care and note that:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Palladium

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Quarantine#Hospital
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County To Require COVID Booster for Healthcare Workers, Other High-Risk Groups

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press conference Tuesday. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Raw Video: Santa...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
US News and World Report

Unions Slam Quebec for Allowing Some COVID-Positive Healthcare Staff to Work

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Healthcare unions are opposing Quebec's decision to allow some asymptomatic workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job, even as an infectious disease specialist warned more Canadian provinces may be forced into similar steps as Omicron surges. Quebec said on Tuesday it had no choice...
LABOR ISSUES
KHON2

KHON2

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy