Officials to discuss reducing healthcare workers quarantine, isolation period amid staffing shortages

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press conference Tuesday. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Raw Video: Santa...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO