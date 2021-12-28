Morant, Bane team up to take down Suns in buzzer-beater

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has made two All-Star teams. Ja Morant is seeking his first.

They both made their case Monday night in Phoenix, with dual big games leading to back-to-back big moments.

Booker’s 30-point night was capped by a deep, straightaway 3-pointer with five seconds to go, which gave the Suns a 113-112 lead, completing an 18-point second-half comeback.

Then Morant had his turn: Slithering through a trio of defenders and improvising on his way to the rim, his 32nd and 33rd points of the night gave the Grizzlies the lead again, with only half a second left on the clock.

The Suns had the NBA’s second-best record, an extra night of rest and the home floor.

The Grizzlies had Morant, whose 15-point third-quarter explosion helped build that big lead. And they had Desmond Bane.

Seven times in Bane’s young career, he’d made five 3-pointers in a game.

On Monday night, for the first time, he made a sixth, sinking a corner shot just in front of the Grizzlies bench to give them an eight-point lead with a little more than two minutes to play.

A minute later, Bane rumbled through the lane and up high for a layup and a career-high 32 points, giving the Grizzlies a five-point lead.

If even that didn’t last, Bane was essential to one of the Grizzlies’ biggest wins of the season.

Back in mid-November, they’d lost to the Suns by 25 at FedExForum.

This time, with Morant and Bane combining for 65 points, the Grizzlies will bring home a winning West Coast holiday road trip, a 21-14 overall record and an ever-tighter grip on a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

Highlight of the Night

Or, the other one.

Introducing the Killian Kram. (The tweet is right, though: The bench reaction is probably the real Highlight of the Night.)

Another day in protocols

The Suns made the big news, a few hours before tipoff, when center Ayton was put into “health and safety protocols.”

But the Grizzlies had four players unavailable due to protocols as the Omicron COVID variant sweeps across the NBA. Brooks led the absence list, but he was joined by Melton, Jarrett Culver and two-way forward Yves Pons. Rookie wing Ziare Williams came out of protocols, but was still out with a sprained ankle.

For the Suns, in addition to Ayton and Crowder, head coach Monty Williams missed the game due to protocols.

The Xavier Power Rankings

Earlier today, the Grizzlies signed forward Xavier Sneed, previously of the G League Greensboro Swarm, to one of those 10-day COVID contracts that were used earlier this week on Shaq Buchanan and Tyrell Terry.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton beat me to this observation about the Grizzlies’ historical penchant for dudes named “Xavier.”:

But Pelton didn’t see all of their Grizzlies’ tenures up-close, so allow be to offer some excluding Xavier Power Rankings for the Grizzlies.

1. Xavier Tillman Sr.: A steal in the early second round whose occasional, sneaky power dunks have brought two coinages into the Grizzlies lexicon: “X gonna give it to ya” (populist) and “Senior moment” (cult classic/ok, so it’s just me).

2. Xavier Munford: Near the top of the list of marginal Grizzlies players I thought had a chance to be something more and weren’t. Lasted 14 games as an in-season fill-in in the spring of 2016. An undersized two-guard with plus athleticism and defensive playmaking. A proto-De’Anthony Melton.

3. Xavier Henry: A 2010 lottery pick who helped block Tony Allen for an underwhelming half-season before a knee injury ended his rookie campaign — and Grizzlies’ tenure — early.

4. Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Shooting guard whose full NBA career consisted of five Grizzlies games in the forlorn spring of 2018, all losses.

5. Xavier Sneed: He’ll have to get into a game to work his way up the ranks.

Up Next

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for a two-game homestand to close the calendar year, starting with a Wednesday night game against a Los Angeles Lakers team that has lost five in a row. Game time is 7 p.m.