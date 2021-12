NEW ORLEANS — With COVID-19 cases rising across the country Loyola and Tulane University both announced today that they will require all students to get their booster shots. Tulane University will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a booster shot once they become eligible for one. Also, their spring semester start date will be pushed back to January 25. All students (undergraduates, graduates, and professionals) must take a COVID test 48 to 72 hours before their return to Tulane.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO