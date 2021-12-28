ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen Broadly Lower as S&P 500 Makes New Record

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen is trading broadly lower this week, and remain soft in Asian session, following the rally in US stocks overnight. Dollar is also weak in risk-on markets, while Euro is not far away. On the other hand, Sterling is so far the strongest one, followed by Aussie. The economic calendar is...

www.actionforex.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Stock meander higher, scoring another record for S&P 500

Wall Street ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.55%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed after Dow, S&P 500 close at record

U.S. stock index futures were little changed in early morning trading on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at new records. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were just 10 points higher, while S&P 500 futures edged up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.11%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Continues as DOW Hit Record, Yields Jumped

Selloff in Yen continued as DOW was pushed to new record by risk-on sentiment, while US benchmark treasury yield also jumped. Dollar is also under some pressure together with Canadian and Euro. On the other hand, Sterling continues to be the outperformer, leading Aussie in the race. With easing fear on Omicron, the markets look set to end the year on a high note.
MARKETS
Janesville Gazette

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as 2021 draws down

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500’s Energy Sector on Pace to Hit Record Growth

The S&P 500 index’s energy sector is on pace for the biggest percentage gain on record, marking a comeback for a sector hard hit by early pandemic shutdowns. The energy sector has gained almost 50% so far this year from a rebound in consumer travel, beating its last record of around 25% in 2016, according to FactSet data going back to at least 1990. Prices for U.S. crude and the global oil benchmark Brent crude have also gained over 50% this year.
BUSINESS
Gephardt Daily

Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise to new records; tech stocks drag Nasdaq down

Dec. 29 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both hit new records Wednesday as investors hope to end the year strong. The blue-chip Dow gained for the sixth straight day closing up 90.42 points, or 0.25%, to rise to a record 36,488.63, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.14% to eke out its 70th record close of the year at 4,793.06. The Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 0.098%, amid a broader decline in tech stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks mostly higher as Dow, S&P 500 seek new records

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher Thursday after Wall Street hit new highs and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 rose 0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Weakness Still the Main Theme as US Stocks Might Extend Record Run

Overall outlook in the markets are unchanged, with US futures pointing to slightly higher open. DOW and S&P 500 could continue their record runs. Selloff in Yen remains the main theme while Sterling is strong together with Aussie and Kiwi. Euro and Dollar are both soft and bounded in range against each other.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Equity Indices Trade Mixed After A Similar Session On Wall Street

South Korea’s industrial production rebounded in Nov amid rise in auto output [similar trend was seen in Japan’s Nov IP data]. USD/JPY traded above ¥115 [first time since late Nov]. US equity FUTs trade slightly lower after mixed Wall St. session. Nikkei 225 pared decline amid the...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks at Highs and Dollar Ticks Slightly Lower

Dollar heavy as sentiment remains positive; US jobless claims send positive messages. Major US stock futures have managed to remain near record highs, while trading volumes have narrowed, and liquidity is drying up as the trading doors near closure for 2021. The question at year end is what effects will the rapidly spreading Omicron variant rollover into the new year, especially as infections have been hot. Also, how will economies start to fare in the new year with an environment where stimulus is diminishing, while inflation remains elevated and supply chains are still hurting the recovery.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Consolidates Gains

Growing risk appetite weighs on a safer US dollar. The rally above 1.3360 confirms that short-term sentiment has turned around. However, the push might have run out of steam as the RSI shows a bearish divergence. The deceleration indicates limited buying interest after the price went parabolic. 1.3400 is an...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar-Yen Recaptures 115

The US dollar has again pushed Japanese yen above the 115 line, after breaking through the symbolic level on Wednesday. The US dollar has been showing broad weakness, but has managed to push the yen back above the 115 line. Earlier in the day, USD/JPY rose to 115.22, marking a 5-week high. There are two reasons why the yen hasn’t been able to take advantage of a weaker dollar. First, the pair is extremely sensitive to the yield differential, and a disappointing seven-year Treasury auction resulted in 10-year yields rising to a 3-week high, boosting USD/JPY. As well, we continue to see elevated risk appetite in the markets despite the explosion in Omicron cases. Governments are scrambling to deal with this newest Covid wave, as hospitals could be overrun by unvaccinated persons becoming infected. The markets, however, continue to rely on reports that Omicron is much less severe than Delta and will not cause the economic damage that we saw with Delta, despite the new all-time highs in cases in the US, France and elsewhere.
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

US Stocks Follow Europe Higher In Year-end Trading

US stock markets followed European indices higher at open Thursday, in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 dominates sentiment. The world's top economy had hit its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases Wednesday. Meanwhile the World Health Organization warned a "tsunami" of infections would push health...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – NFP Report to Kick Off New Year, Inject Life into Muted FX Market

Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up, while employment and inflation numbers out of Canada and the Eurozone, respectively, should also liven things a little. Although several major pairs have been rebounding against the US dollar and Wall Street has been notching up one record high after another, the incremental moves have been modest. That could all change in the next few days.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

S&P 500, Dow Touch Record Highs as Unemployment Claims Dip

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. The blue-chip Dow was set to rise for a seventh...
MARKETS

