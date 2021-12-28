GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, so far, the bulls are failing to overcome the resistance zone between 1.1340 and 1.1360. The first local support for the pair is 1.1294, followed by 1.1265. The main support remains the lower limit of the range at 1.1236. If the trade stays above 1.1294, then it is possible that the bulls will try a new attack on 1.1340. If this zone is cleared, then a rally towards 1.1500 would also be possible. In an alternative scenario in which the bears dominate the market, we can expect a test of the zone at 1.1190 coming from the highest time frames.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO