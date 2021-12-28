ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 153.57; (P) 154.02; (R1) 154.90;. GBP/JPY’s rise from 148.94 continues today and hit as high as 154.43 so far. Current development suggest that correction from 158.19 is complete after defending...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9158; (P) 0.9175; (R1) 0.9189; …. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as it’s still bounded in range above 0.9156. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. On the upside, break of 0.9293 will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, so far, the bulls are failing to overcome the resistance zone between 1.1340 and 1.1360. The first local support for the pair is 1.1294, followed by 1.1265. The main support remains the lower limit of the range at 1.1236. If the trade stays above 1.1294, then it is possible that the bulls will try a new attack on 1.1340. If this zone is cleared, then a rally towards 1.1500 would also be possible. In an alternative scenario in which the bears dominate the market, we can expect a test of the zone at 1.1190 coming from the highest time frames.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reaches a Monthly High, US Equities Limits Gains

Gold prices reach a one-month high as inflation pressures support demand for the safe-haven asset. US Dollar and rising equities hold Gold bulls at bay. Technical levels hold firm as prices test resistance. Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis. Gold...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7216; (P) 0.7231; (R1) 0.7255;. AUD/USD’s rise from 0.6992 continues today and edges higher to 0.7263. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, below 0.7205 minor support will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY analysis: Trades sideways

Since the middle of Thursday, December 23, trading hours, the GBP/JPY has been fluctuating sideways between the support of the 153.12/153.17 zone and resistance at 153.66/153.80. A passing of the resistance levels might find resistance at 154.50. Afterwards, the early November low and late November high level of 154.75 is...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos

The hourly chart revealed a series of support structures on the way to the W-formation's neckline on the weekly chart above. On the way to the weekly chart's W-formation's neckline, near 1.3270, the bears first need to breach 1.3380 and then 1.3340 as the daily chart's 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements:
investing.com

GBP/JPY Extends Swift Upturn; Key Resistance Overhead

GBPJPY has swiftly turned up following the consolidation around the 149.50 support area, with the price breaching the limits from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to peak at a one-month high, nearly around the 153.00 level early on Thursday. Bullish pressures could persist in the short term according to...
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

Nevertheless, the pair has made considerable progress in recent days, climbing back to the September low at 1.3412 all while working to post its first two consecutive closes above its daily 21-EMA (the one-month moving average) for the first time since October 27 and 28. The recent rally found its...
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Books New High

By the middle of Thursday’s trading, the GBP/JPY had reached above the 153.20 level. During its surge, the rate was slowed down by the 151.50 level, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 152.23 and the previous December high level at 152.60. If the pair continues to surge, the...
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Drop as Retail Traders Go Long

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders continue betting on Australian Dollar strength. From a contrarian view, AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may fall. What are key technical levels to watch out for to the downside?. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is showing that most retail...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Rises For The Second Day Despite Downbeat UK GDP Data

Cable keeps bullish tone for the second straight day and hit weekly high above 1.33 mark, following minor negative impact from weaker than expected. UK GDP and improved sentiment on expectations that Omicron may cause limited damage to the economy that revived risk appetite. Fresh bulls eye pivotal barrier at...
babypips.com

Chart Art: Reversal Patterns on NZD/JPY and GBP/CAD

If you’re on the lookout for major trend changes, then these double bottom patterns on NZD/JPY and GBP/CAD could be worth keeping tabs on. This pair gave up on its last couple of attempts to break below the 1.6700-1.6800 zone, creating a double bottom pattern on its 4-hour chart.
investing.com

GBP/USD Remains Above One-Year Low; Outlook Bearish

GBPUSD is stubbornly fighting the nearby one-year low of 1.3165, deriving strong support from the return line of the descending channel. The technical picture however, suggests a neutral-to-bullish bias at the moment as the MACD remains positively charged above its red signal line, while the RSI is currently pushing efforts for an upside reversal, but it is still clearly below its 50 neutral mark.
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes to regain 150.50

GBP/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend. 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, two-month-old resistance line challenge bulls. Fortnight-long support line restricts immediate downside, 200-DMA offers extra hurdle to the north. GBP/JPY refreshes intraday high to 150.38, up 0.16% on a day while consolidating the latest losses ahead of...
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD

EUR/USD from last week's analysis had to break 1.1268 to continue the downtrend from its neutral position at 1.1300's. EUR/USD broke l 1.1268 Wednesday and traded to 1.1223. Next lower points are located at 1.1226, 1.1189, 1.1180 and 1.1133. EUR/USD's target from the 5 year 1.1505 average is now located...
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY analysis: Breaks pattern and books new high

The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked interest rates on Thursday at 12:00 GMT. However, prior to the hike and surge that was caused by it, the rate broke the upper trend line of the channel down pattern, which has guided the rate since late October. Afterward, a new December high level was booked at 152.65.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat UK Retail Sales Data Add To Positive Post-BoE Tone

Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike. Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.8% f/c) provide additional support to sterling, along with UK Liberal Democrats winning a seat from PM Johnson’s party.
FXStreet.com

Currency market: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/NZD

Nasdaq achieved target at 15088 from 15600's for +600 ish Points. Lows traded to 15049 for an extra 39 points. Now at 15500.00 and short only strategy remains. FTSE traded to lows at 7166 from 7311 and targets 7132. Trade runs +145 points. Short only strategy also remains however FTSE is a horrible index and S&P's are much better as both move daily for the same point movements.
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 156.00 despite recent pullback

GBP/JPY retreats from two-month high, stays mildly bid though. Clear upside break of previous resistance, firmer RSI and sustained trading beyond 50-DMA favor bulls. Seven-month-old horizontal area lures buyers, mid-November high also acts as nearby support. GBP/JPY bulls take a breather around early November tops, up 0.06% intraday near 155.15...
actionforex.com

GER 40 Breaks Above Daily Resistance

The Dax 40 climbed higher as investors favor value stocks in telecoms, transportation, and utilities. A break above December’s high at 15840 is a strong signal that the bulls may have had the last word. Trend followers would jump in, in anticipation of continuing above the psychological level of 16000.
